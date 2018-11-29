Brokerages Anticipate Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (SBPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) will announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is ($0.49). Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.47) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.53). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($1.90). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01.

SBPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 price target on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 464.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. 32.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBPH opened at $11.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $182.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.89. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. The company's lead SMNH product candidate is inarigivir soproxil, for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

