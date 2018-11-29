Brokerages Anticipate Steelcase Inc. (SCS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $900.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to post sales of $900.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Steelcase’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $899.40 million and the highest is $901.20 million. Steelcase reported sales of $772.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Steelcase will report full year sales of $3.39 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Steelcase.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. Steelcase had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $875.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steelcase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Steelcase from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised Steelcase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Steelcase from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

In related news, VP James N. Ludwig sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at $593,177.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 16,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $285,255.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 255,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,466,625.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,791 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,215. Corporate insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 307.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.45. The company had a trading volume of 901,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,751. Steelcase has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as other products, including worktools.

