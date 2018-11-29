Brokerages Expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) to Announce $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) to announce $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.32. Freeport-McMoRan posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 49%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Shares of FCX stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $11.82. The stock had a trading volume of 19,429,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,583,703. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $20.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

In other news, Director Courtney Mather sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $836,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,282.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth $118,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 165.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America.

