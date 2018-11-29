Brokerages Expect LATAM Airlines Group SA (LTM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM) will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for LATAM Airlines Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. LATAM Airlines Group posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 118.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LATAM Airlines Group will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow LATAM Airlines Group.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. LATAM Airlines Group had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 1.20%.

A number of research firms have commented on LTM. Zacks Investment Research raised LATAM Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised LATAM Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered LATAM Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. LATAM Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

LATAM Airlines Group stock opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 1.65. LATAM Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $17.39.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 65,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 1,718.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 11,809 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 72,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 20,229 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 638,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after buying an additional 22,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, rest of Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Coalition and Loyalty Program Multiplus.

