Brokerages Expect NutriSystem Inc. (NTRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $131.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that NutriSystem Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRI) will announce $131.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NutriSystem’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $129.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.00 million. NutriSystem posted sales of $131.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NutriSystem will report full-year sales of $692.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $691.40 million to $693.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $749.40 million, with estimates ranging from $744.00 million to $755.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NutriSystem.

NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. NutriSystem had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $159.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NTRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NutriSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NutriSystem in a research report on Friday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded NutriSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. DA Davidson upgraded NutriSystem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NutriSystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. NutriSystem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NutriSystem by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,418,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,695,000 after buying an additional 71,717 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NutriSystem by 28.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,727,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,051,000 after purchasing an additional 606,301 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in NutriSystem by 7.1% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,957,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,527,000 after purchasing an additional 130,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NutriSystem by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,867,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,191,000 after purchasing an additional 33,402 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NutriSystem by 3.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,149,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,585,000 after purchasing an additional 39,584 shares during the period.

Shares of NutriSystem stock opened at $37.10 on Thursday. NutriSystem has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. NutriSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.02%.

NutriSystem announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 30th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Nutrisystem, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides weight management products and services for women and men in the United States. The company offers weight loss programs that consist primarily of a pre-packaged food program, digital tools, and counseling. It also provides Nutrisystem Lean13 program, which provides weight loss, and support and counseling services; the South Beach Diet, a weight-loss program; and Nutrisystem 5-day kit, a D' kit that offers individuals with or at risk of type 2 diabetes.

