Brokerages Set Corium International Inc (CORI) PT at $13.50

Shares of Corium International Inc (NASDAQ:CORI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on CORI. BidaskClub raised Corium International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright downgraded Corium International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Corium International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Corium International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corium International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th.

Shares of Corium International stock remained flat at $$12.68 on Thursday. Corium International has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $13.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $459.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive sold 3,632,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $45,478,236.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holding Co Gurnet purchased 36,629,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $457,868,812.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corium International by 17.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,748,000 after buying an additional 335,257 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Corium International by 0.7% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,923,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,405,000 after buying an additional 12,695 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corium International by 40.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Corium International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corium International by 22.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 64,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 11,701 shares during the period.

About Corium International

Corium International, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of specialty pharmaceutical products in transdermal and transmucosal delivery systems. It offers Clonidine Transdermal Delivery System (TDS), a treatment for hypertension; Fentanyl TDS, a treatment for the management of chronic pain, including cancer-related pain; and Crest Whitestrips for teeth whitening.

