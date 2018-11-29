Brokerages Set Fastenal (FAST) Price Target at $55.25

Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on FAST. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In related news, insider Terry Modock Owen purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.07 per share, for a total transaction of $78,105.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,245. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.95 per share, for a total transaction of $103,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,186,947.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,795 shares of company stock valued at $299,849. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 3,540.7% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the third quarter worth $186,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the second quarter worth $203,000. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the third quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $59.07 on Monday. Fastenal has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.90%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.