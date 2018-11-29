Brokerages Set Granite Construction Inc. (GVA) Price Target at $67.25

Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.25.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised Granite Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. MKM Partners set a $59.00 target price on Granite Construction and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $60.00 target price on Granite Construction and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

In other news, Director James Hildebrand Roberts sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $116,776.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,793.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GVA. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Granite Construction in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,479,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Granite Construction by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,908,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,220,000 after buying an additional 747,059 shares in the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Granite Construction in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,057,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Granite Construction by 535.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 534,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,729,000 after buying an additional 450,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Granite Construction by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,292,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,057,000 after buying an additional 369,850 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GVA traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.87. 9,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,052. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07. Granite Construction has a 1-year low of $39.51 and a 1-year high of $68.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Granite Construction will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as a heavy civil contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Large Project Construction, and Construction Materials. The Construction segment undertakes various civil construction projects focusing on new construction and improvement of streets, roads, highways, bridges, site work, underground, power-related facilities, water-related facilities, utilities, and other infrastructure projects.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.