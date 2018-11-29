Brokerages Set Kering (KER) PT at $511.29

Kering (EPA:KER) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €511.29 ($594.53).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KER shares. UBS Group set a €575.00 ($668.60) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €580.00 ($674.42) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €605.00 ($703.49) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. HSBC set a €610.00 ($709.30) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €505.00 ($587.21) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th.

Kering has a 12 month low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a 12 month high of €417.40 ($485.35).

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and outerwear, denims, T-shirts, and formalwear for men, as well as ready-to-wear products for women.

