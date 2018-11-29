Brokerages Set Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Price Target at $73.34

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.34.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LVS shares. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $89.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of LVS stock opened at $55.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.59. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $48.64 and a 52 week high of $81.45.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The casino operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.18% and a net margin of 27.71%. On average, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 98.68%.

In related news, EVP Lawrence A. Jacobs sold 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $4,063,353.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,063,353.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 12.1% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,295 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 69,060 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,273,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 14.5% during the second quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 6,503 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 16.1% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,972 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 8.4% during the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 12,599 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Recommended Story: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.