Brokerages Set MDC Partners Inc (MDCA) Target Price at $6.00

MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDCA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MDC Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MDC Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of MDC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDCA. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in MDC Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in MDC Partners by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in MDC Partners by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in MDC Partners by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 42,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 21,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in MDC Partners by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 12,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDCA traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $2.46. 154,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,099. MDC Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.71 million, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.21.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $375.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.07 million. MDC Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

About MDC Partners

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; e-commerce management; and technology services.

