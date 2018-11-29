Brokerages Set Randgold Resources Ltd. (GOLD) PT at $87.00

Shares of Randgold Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOLD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Randgold Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered Randgold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Scotiabank set a $98.00 price target on Randgold Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Clarus Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Randgold Resources in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Randgold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ GOLD opened at $81.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15 and a beta of -0.29. Randgold Resources has a 52-week low of $59.90 and a 52-week high of $104.05.

Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $243.57 million during the quarter. Randgold Resources had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 21.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that Randgold Resources will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Randgold Resources by 16.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Randgold Resources during the third quarter worth $273,000. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Randgold Resources during the third quarter worth $276,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Randgold Resources by 11.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 131,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,284,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Randgold Resources during the third quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

Randgold Resources Company Profile

Randgold Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold deposits. Its projects include the following: Loulo-Gounkoto complex, Morila gold mine, Tongon gold mine, Kibali gold mine, and Massawa. The company was founded in August 1995 and is headquartered in St. Helier, the United Kingdom.

