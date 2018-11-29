Brokerages Set XOMA Corp (XOMA) Target Price at $26.13

XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.13.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOMA. TheStreet downgraded shares of XOMA from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of XOMA in a report on Monday, September 17th. HC Wainwright set a $36.00 target price on shares of XOMA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of XOMA in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, S&P Equity Research lowered their target price on shares of XOMA from $18.74 to $16.26 in a report on Tuesday, August 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 25,000 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $375,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 21,141 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $281,386.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 164,155 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,587. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOMA. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in XOMA by 32.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in XOMA during the third quarter worth $313,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in XOMA by 57.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 20,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in XOMA by 25.0% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in XOMA by 82.6% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the period. 43.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOMA opened at $15.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $137.81 million, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 2.75. XOMA has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.38.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.83 million. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 267.64% and a negative net margin of 129.85%. On average, analysts predict that XOMA will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

XOMA Corporation engages in the discovery, development, and licensing of therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a portfolio of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

