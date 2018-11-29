Brokers Set Expectations for Central Garden & Pet Co’s Q3 2019 Earnings (CENT)

Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Central Garden & Pet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.82. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $502.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $31.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 4.42. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $29.81 and a 12 month high of $45.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.03.

In related news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $71,765.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,891.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 2.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth approximately $591,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth approximately $1,983,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.4% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 73,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. 23.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats comprising edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhide, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories for birds, small animals, and specialty pets.

