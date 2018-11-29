Brown Advisory Inc. Has $45.94 Million Stake in eBay Inc (EBAY)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,391,331 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 413,497 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.14% of eBay worth $45,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 567.5% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.97.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $29.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. eBay Inc has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $46.99.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The e-commerce company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. eBay had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a positive return on equity of 23.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 3,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $99,468.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,501.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pierre M. Omidyar sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $1,037,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,364,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,415,207.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

