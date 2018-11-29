Brown Advisory Inc. Has $59.79 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 396,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,007 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $59,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 156,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $585,000. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $148.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $107.61 and a 52 week high of $153.51.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 50.96%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.19.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 62,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $9,059,774.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,177 shares in the company, valued at $19,971,599.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 3,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.35, for a total transaction of $482,850.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,792.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,767 shares of company stock valued at $26,396,593. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/brown-advisory-inc-has-59-79-million-stake-in-automatic-data-processing-adp.html.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Featured Article: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.