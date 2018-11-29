Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Position in Blackline Inc (BL)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 999,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,190 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.83% of Blackline worth $56,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $407,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Blackline by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Blackline by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,471,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,583,000 after purchasing an additional 158,237 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Blackline by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,553,000 after purchasing an additional 30,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Blackline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackline alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BL. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Blackline in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub cut Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Blackline from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. CIBC began coverage on Blackline in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Blackline in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

NASDAQ BL opened at $41.83 on Thursday. Blackline Inc has a 52-week low of $31.53 and a 52-week high of $58.11.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.15. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $58.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Blackline’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackline Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Position in Blackline Inc (BL)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/brown-advisory-inc-raises-position-in-blackline-inc-bl.html.

About Blackline

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered as a Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enables its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, and journal entry capabilities, as well as a range of data matching capabilities.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.