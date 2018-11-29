Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Position in Assurant, Inc. (AIZ)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 459,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,884 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $49,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Advisors Vi-Aiv, Inc. sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $105,140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Pagano sold 1,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $110,644.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,202,357 shares of company stock worth $226,698,757. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AIZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Assurant in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.75.

Assurant stock opened at $98.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.34 and a fifty-two week high of $111.43.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.30%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; renters insurance and related products; and mortgage solutions comprising property inspection and preservation, valuation and title, and other property risk management services.

