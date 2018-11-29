BRP (DOOO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $30.39

BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.39 and last traded at $30.34, with a volume of 4394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.48.

DOOO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on BRP in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on BRP in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BRP has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,887,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,937,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $448,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,598,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,037,000. 15.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and propulsion systems worldwide. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and spyder vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircrafts.

