BRP (DOOO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $30.39

BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.39 and last traded at $30.34, with a volume of 4394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.48.
DOOO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on BRP in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on BRP in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BRP has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,887,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,937,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $448,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,598,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,037,000. 15.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BRP Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOOO)
BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and propulsion systems worldwide. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and spyder vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircrafts.
