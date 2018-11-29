Buckle (BKE) Trading Down 5.7% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) were down 5.7% on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $18.65 and last traded at $19.70. Approximately 2,175,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 307% from the average daily volume of 534,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.88.

The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $215.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.37 million. Buckle had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BKE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

In related news, VP Diane L. Applegate sold 4,000 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Huss sold 1,688 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $38,199.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,113.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,308 shares of company stock worth $141,102 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Buckle by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,143,000 after buying an additional 241,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Buckle by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,867,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,048,000 after buying an additional 227,906 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Buckle by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 957,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,758,000 after buying an additional 216,138 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Buckle by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,120,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,939,000 after buying an additional 190,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Buckle by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 574,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,237,000 after buying an additional 179,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.79.

About Buckle (NYSE:BKE)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

