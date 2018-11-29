Bunge Ltd (BG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.25.

BG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Bunge from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bunge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

In other news, CEO Soren Schroder bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.11 per share, with a total value of $94,665.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Boehlert bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.68 per share, with a total value of $200,576.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,576. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 333,200 shares of company stock worth $20,357,881 over the last 90 days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Bunge in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bunge in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the second quarter worth $209,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the second quarter worth $226,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BG stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.06. 14,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,496. Bunge has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. Bunge had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bunge will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grain, such as wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

