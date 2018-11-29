Bvf Partners L. P/Il Purchases 11,396 Shares of XOMA Corp (XOMA) Stock

XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 11,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $173,675.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

XOMA stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.01. The company had a trading volume of 74,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,751. The stock has a market cap of $127.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.38. XOMA Corp has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $37.25.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.83 million. XOMA had a negative net margin of 129.85% and a negative return on equity of 267.64%. Research analysts expect that XOMA Corp will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a research note on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of XOMA from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in XOMA by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 452,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in XOMA by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 311,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in XOMA by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 101,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in XOMA by 308.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 51,510 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in XOMA by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the period. 43.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOMA Corporation engages in the discovery, development, and licensing of therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a portfolio of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

