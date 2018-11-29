C-Com Satellite Systems (CMI) Given News Impact Rating of 2.13

Press coverage about C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) has trended positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. C-Com Satellite Systems earned a media sentiment score of 2.13 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of CVE:CMI opened at C$1.17 on Thursday. C-Com Satellite Systems has a twelve month low of C$0.98 and a twelve month high of C$1.30.

C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 15th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.00 million during the quarter.

About C-Com Satellite Systems

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive, as well as for the transportable platforms.

