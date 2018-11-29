Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Cadence Design Systems posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cadence Design Systems.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $532.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 5,469 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $252,120.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,572,492.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aneel Zaman sold 32,995 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $1,466,957.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,022,134.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,471 shares of company stock worth $9,763,272 in the last ninety days. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,476,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,471,854,000 after acquiring an additional 324,296 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,877 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,522,000 after acquiring an additional 255,459 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,742,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,918,000 after acquiring an additional 80,171 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 79,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 12,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 638,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,951,000 after buying an additional 73,425 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.17. 72,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,598. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $35.49 and a twelve month high of $47.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, a verification computing platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.