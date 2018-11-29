Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) Stake Raised by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,059 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 217,827 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.15% of Cadence Design Systems worth $19,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 494,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,400,000 after buying an additional 73,980 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 240,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,406,000 after buying an additional 24,318 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 116,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,262,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,689,949 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $937,669,000 after buying an additional 402,733 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cadence Design Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

CDNS opened at $44.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.12. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $35.49 and a 52-week high of $47.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $532.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.50 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 11.25%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Aneel Zaman sold 32,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $1,466,957.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,022,134.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 20,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $936,367.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 335,170 shares in the company, valued at $15,327,324.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 213,471 shares of company stock worth $9,763,272. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WARNING: “Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) Stake Raised by Korea Investment CORP” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/cadence-design-systems-inc-cdns-stake-raised-by-korea-investment-corp.html.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, a verification computing platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.