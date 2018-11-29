CAE (CAE) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 2.20

Media stories about CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) have trended positive on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. CAE earned a news sentiment score of 2.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted CAE’s ranking:

CAE stock opened at C$26.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.93. CAE has a 1-year low of C$21.12 and a 1-year high of C$28.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. CAE’s payout ratio is 27.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAE. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$29.00 price target on shares of CAE in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. CIBC lifted their price target on CAE from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price target on CAE from C$25.00 to C$24.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on CAE from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on CAE from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.29.

In other CAE news, insider Nick Leontidis acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$26.53 per share, with a total value of C$265,300.00.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

