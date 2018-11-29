Callon Petroleum (CPE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.85

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.85 and last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 111166 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

CPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.32.

The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $161.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mitzi P. Conn sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $176,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPE. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, HPM Partners LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

