Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (CLMT) Given a $5.00 Price Target at Cowen

Cowen set a $5.00 target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CLMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 20th.

CLMT traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.15. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,024. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $9.35. The company has a market cap of $247.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.54.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The firm had revenue of $953.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP A Anderson William bought 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $41,644.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David West Griffin bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.57 per share, with a total value of $72,270.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 65,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,710.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 44,805 shares of company stock valued at $257,259. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the third quarter valued at $148,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the second quarter valued at $298,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 87.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 43,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 199.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.82% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

