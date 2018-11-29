Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 743 Shares of Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LAMR. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Lamar Advertising to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $75.67 on Thursday. Lamar Advertising Co has a fifty-two week low of $61.36 and a fifty-two week high of $80.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $418.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.29 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Keith A. Istre sold 20,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $1,593,422.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with more than 348,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

