Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF (PVI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.
Separately, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $374,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:PVI opened at $24.89 on Thursday. Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF has a one year low of $24.37 and a one year high of $26.18.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0251 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This is a boost from Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%.
See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.