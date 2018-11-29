Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF (PVI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Separately, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $374,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PVI opened at $24.89 on Thursday. Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF has a one year low of $24.37 and a one year high of $26.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0251 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This is a boost from Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%.

