Cameco (CCJ) Trading Up 5.3%

Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO)’s share price was up 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.27 and last traded at $12.16. Approximately 3,128,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 2,225,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.55.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCJ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Cameco from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Cameco to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get Cameco alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $488.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.0608 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. Cameco’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 244,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 41,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 47,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/cameco-ccj-trading-up-5-3.html.

About Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Uranium, Fuel Services, and NUKEM. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrates. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Inkai property situated in Kazakhstan; the Smith Ranch-Highland property located in Wyoming, the United States; and the Crow Butte property situated in Nebraska, the United States.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.