Camille Peterson Sells 3,100 Shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) insider Camille Peterson sold 3,100 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $77,283.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $25.30 on Thursday. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $38.18.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,822,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,534,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,753,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,744,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $839,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GSHD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

