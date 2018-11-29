Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Centerra Gold (CAGDF)

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CAGDF. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. CIBC restated a hold rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of CAGDF stock opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $6.40.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its principal projects include Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

