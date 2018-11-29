Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 53,000 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (RSG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 18.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 339,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $24,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSG. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,468,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $542,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,773 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,681,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,441,000 after acquiring an additional 909,717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,600,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,424,000 after acquiring an additional 366,972 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 2,835.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,425,000 after acquiring an additional 274,480 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 507.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 232,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,895,000 after acquiring an additional 194,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $77.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.54. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.26 and a twelve month high of $77.33.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 13.90%. Research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

In other news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.35 per share, with a total value of $108,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,525. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

