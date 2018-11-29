Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,103,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 118,900 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.39% of PulteGroup worth $27,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at $653,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 13.6% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 104,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 12,528 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 124.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 23,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 13.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,142,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,849,000 after buying an additional 370,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 5.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 91,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHM stock opened at $26.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $20.64 and a one year high of $35.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.92.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. Mizuho set a $28.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $32.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company is involved in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes; and the construction of housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods names.

