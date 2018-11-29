Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $26.57 Million Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 6.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 385,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,420 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $26,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALK. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 131.3% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 35.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 544,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 38.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 269,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,298,000 after acquiring an additional 25,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Wolfe Research cut Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Macquarie set a $64.00 price target on Alaska Air Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $58,171.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,703.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shane R. Tackett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $200,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,380.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $74.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.60. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.53 and a 1 year high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.57%. Analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. Alaska Air Group’s payout ratio is 19.28%.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services. It also focuses on providing ground and ramp handling services to airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

