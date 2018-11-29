Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 93,100 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,100 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.13% of Ameriprise Financial worth $25,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 20,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 18,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $204.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Sandler O’Neill set a $150.00 target price on Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $148.00 target price on Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.38.

NYSE AMP opened at $132.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.79 and a 1-year high of $183.90.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.34%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

