Canfor Co. (CFP) Director Purchases C$190,700.00 in Stock

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) Director Peter John Gerald Bentley purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$19.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$190,700.00.

CFP stock opened at C$18.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.07. Canfor Co. has a 1 year low of C$16.71 and a 1 year high of C$34.04.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canfor from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Canfor from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Canfor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Canfor from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.50.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells remanufactured and finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, and logs, as well as produces green energy.

