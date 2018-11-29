Cango (CANG) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cango (NYSE:CANG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Cango Inc. provides an automotive transaction service platform which connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers and other industry participants primarily in China. It offer automotive financing services which include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, car buyers and after-market services to car buyers. Cango Inc. is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cango in a report on Monday, September 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $11.90 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cango in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set an overweight rating on the stock.

CANG opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 10.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cango has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $13.90.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.71 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Cango will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primavera Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Cango during the third quarter valued at about $58,399,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cango during the third quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cango during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

About Cango

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

