Headlines about Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) have trended positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Capgemini earned a news impact score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the business services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Capgemini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Get Capgemini alerts:

Shares of Capgemini stock opened at $23.97 on Thursday. Capgemini has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $27.95.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Capgemini (CGEMY) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 3.00” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/capgemini-cgemy-earns-daily-news-sentiment-rating-of-3-00.html.

About Capgemini

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company's Consulting Services segment offers strategy and transformation consulting services primarily in digital transformation that enhance the performance of organizations based on intimate client relationships, and the knowledge of client industries and processes.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.