Capital Southwest Co. (CSWC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the asset manager on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Capital Southwest has increased its dividend by an average of 59.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Capital Southwest has a dividend payout ratio of 112.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Capital Southwest to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.2%.

Shares of CSWC opened at $19.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $327.40 million, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.18. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $20.31.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 102.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSWC shares. BidaskClub downgraded Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Monday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Capital Southwest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

