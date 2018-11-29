Carboncoin (CARBON) Market Cap Tops $358,788.00

Carboncoin (CURRENCY:CARBON) traded up 11% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 29th. In the last week, Carboncoin has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. Carboncoin has a market capitalization of $358,788.00 and $11.00 worth of Carboncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carboncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00795732 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00016891 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00001540 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00012006 BTC.

Carboncoin Profile

Carboncoin (CARBON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2014. Carboncoin’s total supply is 15,392,022,309 coins. Carboncoin’s official Twitter account is @TrueCarbonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Carboncoin is carboncoin.cc.

Buying and Selling Carboncoin

Carboncoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carboncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carboncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carboncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

