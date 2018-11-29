Cardiff Property (LON:CDFF) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 80.60 ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of Cardiff Property stock traded down GBX 25 ($0.33) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,775 ($23.19). 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36. Cardiff Property has a 52-week low of GBX 1,600 ($20.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,780 ($23.26).

Get Cardiff Property alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.20 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 24th. This is a positive change from Cardiff Property’s previous dividend of $4.40.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Cardiff Property (CDFF) Announces Earnings Results” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/cardiff-property-cdff-announces-earnings-results.html.

About Cardiff Property

The group, including Campmoss Property Company Limited, our 47.62% joint venture, specialises in property investment and development in the Thames Valley. The total portfolio under management, valued in excess of £25m, is primarily located to the west of London, close to Heathrow Airport and in Surrey and Berkshire.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.