Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) Position Cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 45.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 617,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513,710 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $33,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,017,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,948,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Cardinal Health by 251.2% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 29,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 21,348 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 114.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 45,943 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in Cardinal Health by 699.1% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 39,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 34,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 26.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 11,677 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAH opened at $54.88 on Thursday. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1-year low of $48.14 and a 1-year high of $75.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $35.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.4763 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

In other Cardinal Health news, SVP Stuart G. Laws sold 804 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $44,662.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,342 shares in the company, valued at $352,298.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

