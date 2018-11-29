Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Buys Shares of 397,803 Quidel Co. (QDEL)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 397,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,294,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Quidel by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,291,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,348,000 after acquiring an additional 102,724 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in Quidel by 4.9% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 902,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,984,000 after acquiring an additional 41,789 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quidel by 225.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,493,000 after acquiring an additional 451,940 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Quidel by 17.5% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 449,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,302,000 after acquiring an additional 67,057 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Quidel by 15.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 423,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,136,000 after acquiring an additional 56,538 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QDEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Quidel from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Quidel from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.29.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 7,217 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $469,826.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,530 shares in the company, valued at $19,629,603. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Edward Keith Russell sold 13,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $939,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,278.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,467 shares of company stock worth $3,055,644 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $62.04 on Thursday. Quidel Co. has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $77.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -872.86, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. Quidel had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 130.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus products point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

