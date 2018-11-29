Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Has $31.39 Million Position in Stifel Financial Corp (SF)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,356 shares during the quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. owned 0.85% of Stifel Financial worth $31,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 315,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,715,000 after acquiring an additional 22,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 79.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 26,599 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the second quarter worth about $1,722,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 11.4% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 68,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 873,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,624,000 after acquiring an additional 22,517 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider James M. Zemlyak bought 3,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.99 per share, for a total transaction of $167,519.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 835,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,259,440.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Zimmerman bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.39 per share, with a total value of $241,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,694 shares in the company, valued at $517,482.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SF opened at $49.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Stifel Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $68.76.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $738.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.90 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corp will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Stifel Financial to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

