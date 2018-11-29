Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Has $36.56 Million Position in Spotify (SPOT)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,027 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Spotify were worth $36,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPOT. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Spotify by 39.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 318,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,640,000 after acquiring an additional 90,300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Spotify during the third quarter worth approximately $30,886,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify by 48.7% during the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify by 26.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 682,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,432,000 after acquiring an additional 140,877 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Spotify by 1,155.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period.

Get Spotify alerts:

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $138.24 on Thursday. Spotify has a 52-week low of $120.49 and a 52-week high of $198.99.

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Spotify’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPOT shares. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Spotify from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Spotify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Spotify to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Spotify from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Spotify has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.96.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Has $36.56 Million Position in Spotify (SPOT)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/carillon-tower-advisers-inc-has-36-56-million-position-in-spotify-spot.html.

Spotify Profile

Spotify Technology SA is an innovative digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with both an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.