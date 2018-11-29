Carolina Financial Corp (CARO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carolina Financial in a research note on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th.

Shares of CARO stock opened at $34.61 on Thursday. Carolina Financial has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $45.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.93 million, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Carolina Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $44.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.62 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carolina Financial will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Carolina Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.73%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Carolina Financial by 171.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carolina Financial by 18.6% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carolina Financial by 54.9% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Carolina Financial during the third quarter valued at $571,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Carolina Financial by 10.5% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 54.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carolina Financial

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and interest-bearing demand accounts to individuals, businesses, associations, organizations, and governmental authorities.

