Castle Brands Inc (ROX) Short Interest Up 2.9% in November

Castle Brands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ROX) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,265,036 shares, an increase of 2.9% from the October 31st total of 4,145,656 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,693 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.5 days.

Separately, Barrington Research set a $2.00 price objective on Castle Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ROX opened at $0.89 on Thursday. Castle Brands has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $1.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROX. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Castle Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,230,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 54,400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Castle Brands by 19.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 778,334 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Castle Brands by 2.6% during the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 3,090,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 78,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Castle Brands by 360.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 115,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 90,802 shares during the last quarter.

Castle Brands Company Profile

Castle Brands Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, imports, and sells beverage alcohol and non-alcoholic beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company offers premium and super premium rums, whiskey, liqueurs, vodka, tequila, wine, amaretto, and other spirits, as well as ginger beer and ready-to-drink cocktails.

