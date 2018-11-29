Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Given a $8.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $8.00 price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $6.00 price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.71.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $4.51. The firm has a market cap of $298.98 million, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 2.05.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). As a group, analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 23,383 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,610,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after buying an additional 227,918 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 295.7% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 380,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 284,409 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 46.5% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 87,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 27,766 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. Its product candidates include Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome; is in Phase III clinical trial to treat congenital myasthenic syndromes; and is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with spinal muscular atrophy type 3.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.